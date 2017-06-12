Sudan's al-Bashir to attend summit ov...

Sudan's al-Bashir to attend summit over peace efforts in S. Sudan

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Sudanese Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that President Omar al-Bashir will attend the extraordinary summit of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa on Monday. The summit, to be attended by IGAD heads of states or governments, is to try to tackle the security and humanitarian conditions in South Sudan and the barriers to the implementation of the peace deal signed in August 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar '17 4 door Sudan 3
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar '17 Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,783 • Total comments across all topics: 281,687,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC