Sudan's al-Bashir to attend summit over peace efforts in S. Sudan

Sudanese Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that President Omar al-Bashir will attend the extraordinary summit of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa on Monday. The summit, to be attended by IGAD heads of states or governments, is to try to tackle the security and humanitarian conditions in South Sudan and the barriers to the implementation of the peace deal signed in August 2015.

