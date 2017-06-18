Sudan opposes Libya's armed support t...

Sudan opposes Libya's armed support to rebels in Darfur

Sudan's Information Minister and government spokesman Ahmed Bilal Osman accused Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar of undermining Sudan's security by supporting the country's rebel movements. "What Haftar is doing by supporting the movements in Libya is considered a continuation of what Muammar Gaddafi was doing to undermine Sudan's security by supporting those negative movements," Osman was quoted as saying.

