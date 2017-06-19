Sudan lifts ban on foreign journalists
South Sudan's media regulatory body has lifted the ban on foreign journalists to allow them operate in the country. Alfred Taban, Head of Information, Steering Committee for National Dialogue, made the disclosure on Thursday in Juba during a meeting with diplomats and UN envoys.
