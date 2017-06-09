Sudan gov't reiterates readiness for ...

Sudan gov't reiterates readiness for cessation of hostilities with armed groups

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The Sudanese government on Thursday reiterated readiness for cessation of hostilities with the Darfur armed groups and the rebel Sudan People's Liberation Movement /northern sector at South Kordofan and Blue Nile areas. The remarks were made by Sudan's Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour, when he received here the visiting United Nations Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan, Nicholas Haysom, said the foreign ministry in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar '17 4 door Sudan 3
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar '17 Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,015 • Total comments across all topics: 281,617,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC