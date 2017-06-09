Sudan gov't reiterates readiness for cessation of hostilities with armed groups

The Sudanese government on Thursday reiterated readiness for cessation of hostilities with the Darfur armed groups and the rebel Sudan People's Liberation Movement /northern sector at South Kordofan and Blue Nile areas. The remarks were made by Sudan's Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour, when he received here the visiting United Nations Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan, Nicholas Haysom, said the foreign ministry in a statement.

