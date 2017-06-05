South Sudan's war leaves disabled, elderly at special risk
Human rights groups say that more than 1 million disabled people are vulnerable to the increasing violence of South Sudan's civil war. According to a new report by Human Rights Watch, South Sudan's disabled and elderly are often unable to flee when clashes break out and are sometimes shot, hacked to death or burned alive.
