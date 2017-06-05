South Sudan's war leaves disabled, el...

South Sudan's war leaves disabled, elderly at special risk

Human rights groups say that more than 1 million disabled people are vulnerable to the increasing violence of South Sudan's civil war. According to a new report by Human Rights Watch, South Sudan's disabled and elderly are often unable to flee when clashes break out and are sometimes shot, hacked to death or burned alive.

Chicago, IL

