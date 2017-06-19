South Sudanese refugees grapple with ...

South Sudanese refugees grapple with honoring their dead

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

The cemetery for South Sudanese refugees lies between two streams that flood when the rains come, leaving debris scattered across the otherwise unmarked graves. That bothers James Malish, whose mother and sister recently died days apart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on... Jun 18 Omars Cadre - Canada 2
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar '17 4 door Sudan 3
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar '17 Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,279 • Total comments across all topics: 282,003,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC