South Sudanese refugees grapple with honoring their dead

In this photo taken Monday, June 5, 2017, South Sudanese refugee James Malish, whose mother and sister recently died days apart, visits their graves and stands by that of his sister Lucia Tokosa, on an isolated patch of land designated by Ugandan officials on the edge of Bidi Bidi, the world's largest refugee settlement, in northern Uganda. Refugees sheltering here are having to learn new ways of life and death, and when they die their families face a dilemma: bury them without the traditional customs, or carry them home and face war again.

