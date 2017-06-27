South Sudan: Soldiers' Rape Trial Is ...

South Sudan: Soldiers' Rape Trial Is a Publicity Stunt and Distraction

A trial of thirteen South Sudanese soldiers accused of raping foreign aid workers and killing a local colleague is ongoing in Juba. The events being examined occurred in July 2016 at the Terrain Hotel following a three-day battle in the capital.

Chicago, IL

