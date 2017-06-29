South Sudan says aid workers can not go to 'insecure' rebel-held areas
NAIROBI: South Sudan's government says it may withhold permission for aid workers to go to some rebel-held areas on security grounds, the president's spokesman said on Thursday, after the U.N. complained aid convoys were being blocked. "We cannot allow them to go and then be hit by wrong elements against peace and then the government will be blamed," said the spokesman, Ateny Wek Ateny.
