South Sudan: Rebels Recruiting Fighte...

South Sudan: Rebels Recruiting Fighters in Ugandan Refugee Camps

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Rebels fighting the South Sudan government in the southern parts of the country are recruiting fresh fighters from among refugees in different camps in northern Uganda, The Observer has learnt. The rebels promise recruits better pay and lives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on... Jun 18 Omars Cadre - Canada 2
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar '17 4 door Sudan 3
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar '17 Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,476 • Total comments across all topics: 282,045,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC