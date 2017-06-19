South Sudan no longer classified as i...

South Sudan no longer classified as in famine: U.N.-backed report

South Sudan is no longer classified as being in famine, although 45,000 people in Jonglei and Unity states are expected to remain in famine-like conditions and the situation is still critical, a U.N.-backed food security report said on Wednesday. An estimated 6 million people, half the population, are expected to be severely food insecure this month and next, up from 5.5 million in May, the report said.

News From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on... Jun 18
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar '17
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar '17
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... (Nov '16) Nov '16
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16) Sep '16
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16
