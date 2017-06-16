South Sudan Ministry of Petroleum Launches Open Tender for Petroleum Audit
South Sudan's government will commission an audit of national oil production and petroleum industry activities, the Ministry of Petroleum announced today. The Ministry invites companies to bid on a public tender to perform the audit and produce a 2017 audit report on the industry.
