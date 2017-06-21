South Sudan Forces Purged Villages in Oil-Rich North, Group Says

South Sudan government forces drove tens of thousands of civilians out of villages in the country's oil-rich northeast, Amnesty International said, in the latest allegations of atrocities in the more than three-year civil war. An offensive in the country's Upper Nile region between January and May forced members of the Shilluk ethnic group to flee, entirely depopulating some towns and villages, the London-based advocacy group said Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.