South Sudan Forces Purged Villages in Oil-Rich North, Group Says
South Sudan government forces drove tens of thousands of civilians out of villages in the country's oil-rich northeast, Amnesty International said, in the latest allegations of atrocities in the more than three-year civil war. An offensive in the country's Upper Nile region between January and May forced members of the Shilluk ethnic group to flee, entirely depopulating some towns and villages, the London-based advocacy group said Wednesday.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on...
|Jun 18
|Omars Cadre - Canada
|2
|African countries on brink of famine as Donald ...
|Mar '17
|4 door Sudan
|3
|Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann...
|Mar '17
|Muslims Dress Funny
|2
|Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Mullet Omar Simps...
|1
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Dr David Leffler
|2
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
