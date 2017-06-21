South Sudan Forces Purged Villages in...

South Sudan Forces Purged Villages in Oil-Rich North, Group Says

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

South Sudan government forces drove tens of thousands of civilians out of villages in the country's oil-rich northeast, Amnesty International said, in the latest allegations of atrocities in the more than three-year civil war. An offensive in the country's Upper Nile region between January and May forced members of the Shilluk ethnic group to flee, entirely depopulating some towns and villages, the London-based advocacy group said Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on... Jun 18 Omars Cadre - Canada 2
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar '17 4 door Sudan 3
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar '17 Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,643 • Total comments across all topics: 281,915,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC