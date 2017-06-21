South Sudan Food Security Situation W...

South Sudan Food Security Situation Worsens on War, Poor Harvest

2 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

South Sudan's food-security situation deteriorated this month because of continuing conflict, a poor harvest and surging inflation, with half the population facing hunger, the head of the country's statistics office said. More than 6 million people are expected to be "severely food-insecure," this month and next, compared with 5.5 million in May, National Bureau of Statistics Chairman Isaiah Chol Aruai told reporters Wednesday in the capital, Juba.

Chicago, IL

