South Sudan fighting sends scores of children to refugee sites

In this photo taken Tuesday, June 6, 2017, Bakita Juma, 15, center, both of whose parents were killed, stands with her sister Juan, 8, right, a friend, center-right, and brother Luka, 12, left, near to her foster mother's hut, in the Bidi Bidi refugee settlement in northern Uganda. One of the consequences of South Sudan's civil war has been the thousands of unaccompanied or separated children fleeing without parents or guardians, of which it is estimated around 9,000 have crossed into Uganda since July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.