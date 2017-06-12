South Sudan fighting sends scores of children to refugee sites
In this photo taken Tuesday, June 6, 2017, Bakita Juma, 15, center, both of whose parents were killed, stands with her sister Juan, 8, right, a friend, center-right, and brother Luka, 12, left, near to her foster mother's hut, in the Bidi Bidi refugee settlement in northern Uganda. One of the consequences of South Sudan's civil war has been the thousands of unaccompanied or separated children fleeing without parents or guardians, of which it is estimated around 9,000 have crossed into Uganda since July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|African countries on brink of famine as Donald ...
|Mar '17
|4 door Sudan
|3
|Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann...
|Mar '17
|Muslims Dress Funny
|2
|Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Mullet Omar Simps...
|1
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Dr David Leffler
|2
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
|In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC