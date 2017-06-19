South Sudan Famine Eases, but Millions Still Food-insecure
People wait to receive food at a World Vision food distribution site in Malualkuel in the Northern Bahr el Ghazal region of South Sudan, April 5, 2017. Famine has eased in the Leer and Mayendit counties of South Sudan's Unity state, but Oxfam America warns that 45,000 people in the two counties and parts of former Jonglei state are still facing famine-like conditions, while 6 million people - half of the country's population - are severely food-insecure.
