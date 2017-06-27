South Sudan deports three U.S. citize...

South Sudan deports three U.S. citizens who served in military

11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

South Sudan has deported three U.S. citizens, two of whom served in the military and a third who deserted, U.S. and South Sudanese officials said on Wednesday, another chapter in an unusual tale of unofficial foreign interventions in the country. Social media accounts and a magazine interview in the names of two of the men suggested they had recently been fighting pro-Russian forces in Ukraine.

Chicago, IL

