South Sudan: Cholera, famine update, June 28
One year on from the declaration of the cholera outbreak in South Sudan on 18 June 2016, new cases continue to be reported, most recently in Ayod, Fashoda, Kapoeta East, Kapoeta North, Kapoeta South, Nyirol, Uror, Renk, Tonj East, Yirol East and Yirol West, counties, and the UN House Protection of Civilians site in Juba. Suspected cases have been reported in Doro refugee camp, Maban County, and in Akobo County.
