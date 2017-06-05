South Sudan: Authorities Ban Foreign ...

South Sudan: Authorities Ban Foreign Journalists

The South Sudan Media Authority has banned at least 20 foreign journalists from media coverage in the country for what it termed as "unsubstantiated and unrealistic stories." Elijah Alier, managing director of the Media Authority, confirmed the report and said that the journalists reported stories about South Sudan with elements of hate, but he could not outline the names of the journalists who were banned.

