Soroti DPC charged with treason

Police's disciplinary court have tried Soroti District police commander for allegedly hobnobbing with gangs that were planning to overthrow the government. Superintendent of Police , Moses Sule Ocheng, was on Wednesday charged with scandalous conduct contrary to section 44 of the police Act resulting from giving bond to suspects accused of planning to wage a war against the democratically elected government of Uganda.

Chicago, IL

