Rwanda takes over EALA speakership

Rwanda has designated a Speaker for the Fourth East African Legislative Assembly . Martin Ngoga, a lawyer by profession, will steer the regional assembly once sworn in, according to Uganda's elected EALA member designate, Fred Mukasa Mbidde.

Chicago, IL

