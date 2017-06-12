Rwanda takes over EALA speakership
Rwanda has designated a Speaker for the Fourth East African Legislative Assembly . Martin Ngoga, a lawyer by profession, will steer the regional assembly once sworn in, according to Uganda's elected EALA member designate, Fred Mukasa Mbidde.
