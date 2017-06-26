Refugee summit leaves Uganda still in...

Refugee summit leaves Uganda still in need of more Shs5 trillion

Last Friday's Refugee Solidarity summit attended by more than a dozen dignitaries from countries in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa and North America, brought in pledges of $358.6m , which although was praised by President Museveni and the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres as a good starting point, is still far less of the earlier intended goal by $1.6b . This, Mr Gutteres said, was in addition to "commitments of the World Bank and the African Development Bank in relation to the possibility of innovative funding to Uganda for different projects of different natures related not only to refugees but also with the host community."

