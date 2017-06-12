Pen Pal Program Connects US Students with Refugee Camp in Kenya
Fifth grade students at High Peaks Elementary School in Boulder, Colorado began exchanging letters several months ago with students at a primary school in Kenya's Dadaab refugee camp. They are participating in a pen pal program facilitated by the U.S.-based humanitarian group CARE.
