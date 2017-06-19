P.E.I. Catholic church collection sla...

P.E.I. Catholic church collection slated for countries in famine crisis

CBC News

The UN warns that South Sudan's crisis is worsening and that removing the label of famine doesn't mean the situation has actually improved. Catholic Churches across Prince Edward Island will be taking up a special collection during weekend services to help in drought stricken countries in Africa.

Chicago, IL

