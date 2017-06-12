Nomination of South Sudan's EALA memb...

Nomination of South Sudan's EALA members revoked

The Attorney General and Speaker of the Transitional Assembly of South Sudan have revoked the nomination of nine Members to the East African Legislative Assembly , according to information from the regional court. The First Instance Division of the East African Court of Justice had granted an interim ex parte order restraining the Assembly from administering the oath of office, or otherwise recognising nominees from the Republic of South Sudan pending the hearing inter partes on Thursday .

