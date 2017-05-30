MSF in South Sudan: Thousands at risk...

MSF in South Sudan: Thousands at risk of cholera and malnutrition after fleeing attacks

Malnutrition and suspected cases of cholera are escalating among people sheltering in the bush near Pieri, in northeastern South Sudan, putting the health of thousands of people at risk, the international medical humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders/MA©decins Sans FrontiA res said today. More than 27,000 people have fled their homes in Yuai and Waat since mid-February after clashes between the Sudan People's Liberation Army and opposition groups.

Chicago, IL

