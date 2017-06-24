More than a decade later, "Lost Boys of Sudan" reflect on effects of Boulder aid
Susan Loriho holds the 4-month old baby of one of her friends. Susan Loriho and her friends are celebrating the 5th birthday of her son, Spencer, in Lafayette on Saturday.
|From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on...
|Jun 18
|Omars Cadre - Canada
|2
|African countries on brink of famine as Donald ...
|Mar '17
|4 door Sudan
|3
|Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann...
|Mar '17
|Muslims Dress Funny
|2
|Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Mullet Omar Simps...
|1
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Dr David Leffler
|2
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
