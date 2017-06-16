Lord's Resistance Army steps up Congo...

Lord's Resistance Army steps up Congo attacks as U.S.-backed force pulls out - U.N.

1 hr ago

The outlawed Lord's Resistance Army has stepped up attacks in Democratic Republic of Congo close to the South Sudanese border as a U.S.-supported regional task force pulls out, the U.N. humanitarian office said in a report on Friday. Forty rebels from the group, which is led by Joseph Kony, kidnapped 61 civilians in a June 7 raid in the Tanganyika mining area near the Garamba National Park in Haut-Uele province, the report said, citing local civil society and aid workers.

Chicago, IL

