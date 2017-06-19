Is South Sudan Government Engaged in ...

Is South Sudan Government Engaged in Ethnic Cleansing, Triggering Africa's Biggest Refugee Crisis?

An ethnic cleansing campaign carried out by the South Sudanese government has triggered one of the biggest refugee crises in Africa. The United Nations has accused the government's Sudan People's Liberation Army, known as the , of committing atrocities including mass rape and torture, as well as burning down entire villages.

