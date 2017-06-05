ICC to decide if SA defied it by refusing to arrest Bashir

The Prosecutor for the International Criminal Court has reiterated her call for states to arrest and surrender the suspects of alleged genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in the Darfur region of Sudan, including President Omar al-Bashir. "Not one of the suspects for whom warrants have been issued has been arrested and transferred to the International Criminal Court," ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda told the United Nations Security Council on Thursday, and in remarks directed at the victims and their families, she said "to those who continue to long for justice in Darfur; do not despair and do not abandon hope".

