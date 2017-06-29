'Gratuitously cruel': United Nations ...

'Gratuitously cruel': United Nations guts more than $600 million in...

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

After President Donald Trump announced plans in April to cut more than a billion dollars in funding to global peacekeeping efforts, the United Nations followed suit Wednesday by announcing plans to pull more than $600 million from its peacekeeping budget. UN diplomats said the cuts would amount to roughly 7% of its peacekeeping budget for the upcoming year, AFP reports .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on... Jun 18 Omars Cadre - Canada 2
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar '17 4 door Sudan 3
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar '17 Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,375 • Total comments across all topics: 282,138,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC