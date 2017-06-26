Giving refugee children education
Part of the school land has been paddocked to rear more than 200 goats as an income-generating initiative for children who lack fees. At the camp, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees appointed him secretary for education with a task to make sure refugee children were enrolled in school.
