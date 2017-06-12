Gen. Swaka explains source of S. Suda...

Gen. Swaka explains source of S. Sudan conflict, appeals to Museveni

Lt. Gen. Thomas Cirillo Swaka, a Bari by tribe from Juba who has also since fled South Sudan, is the highest-ranking officer to resign since Machar fled South Sudan.

Chicago, IL

