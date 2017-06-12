Full stalls, empty markets as S.Sudan's economy crumbles
The country is the world's most dependent on oil revenues, which account for almost all of its exports and for 60 percent of gross domestic product, according to the World Bank. Truckers, taxis and private individuals struggle to fill their tanks, waiting for hours in long queues outside the few petrol stations that have fuel.
