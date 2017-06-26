Food crisis fails to get the resource...

Food crisis fails to get the resources to avert famine

10 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

The never-ending circus that is Donald Trump's presidency has sucked attention from all kinds of issues that desperately need it, from health-care reform to the creeping expansion of U.S. engagement in Syria. Still, it's shocking that so little heed is being paid to what the United Nations says is the worst humanitarian crisis since 1945: the danger that about 20 million people in four countries will suffer famine in the coming months, and that hundreds of thousands of children will starve to death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

