Five Ugandans among those killed in South Sudan ambush

A file photo of Ugandan Police oficers manning the Ugandan border at Elegu Border point in Atiak Subcounty Amuru district. Photo by Julius Ocungi The Thursday ambush was the second this week on Nimule-Juba Highway after an attack on Monday that left one person dead and four injured The civilian convoy that was targeted comprised buses and other vehicles was being escorted by members of a joint South Sudan army and police force that guards convoys travelling to unsafe regions Five Ugandans are among the 15 passengers who were shot dead on Thursday in an ambush by unknown gunmen on a civilian convoy on the fragile Nimule-Juba Highway in South Sudan, according to Ugandan security officials.

