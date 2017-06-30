Famine Alert in South Sudan Lifted, But Catastrophe Continues

Adel Bol, 20, cradles her 10-month-old daughter at a food distribution site in Malualkuel in the Northern Bahr el Ghazal region of South Sudan, April 5, 2017. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies warns that the humanitarian situation in South Sudan remains catastrophic, even though the country is no longer classified as being in a state of famine.

