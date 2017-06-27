Faith communities mobilize in Nairobi...

Faith communities mobilize in Nairobi to fight hunger and sustain Horn of Africa

Countries in the Horn of Africa afflicted by droughts and war are facing famine which visits the region regularly leaving the United Nations and faith-based organizations battling to contain the current crisis. Faith leaders and partners from organizations linked to them are gathering this week in Nairobi, mobilizing to overcome hunger and sustain justice and peace in the troubled Horn of Africa.

Chicago, IL

