EU pledges Shs340 billion to Uganda for South Sudan refugees

15 min ago

The EU pledged 85 million euros to Uganda Thursday, ahead of a summit to raise twenty times that amount to help it deal with nearly one million refugees from South Sudan. Uganda is facing the world's fastest growing refugee crisis as South Sudanese pour over the border to escape more than three years of civil war in their country.

Chicago, IL

