EU commits sh840b for refugees

EU commits sh840b for refugees

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management H.E. the Secretary-General of the United Nations H.E. the President of the Republic of Uganda H.E. the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Rt Hon. Prime Minister of Uganda Honourable Ministers and Members of Parliament Representatives of the Media Ladies and Gentlemen I stand here before you today, in humble admiration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on... Jun 18 Omars Cadre - Canada 2
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar '17 4 door Sudan 3
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar '17 Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,745 • Total comments across all topics: 281,969,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC