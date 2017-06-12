Ethiopia registers over 54,000 refuge...

Ethiopia registers over 54,000 refugees in first 5 months of 2017

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Addis Ababa, June 18 Ethiopia has registered an additional 54,107 refugees from January to May 2017, with most being Eritreans, South Sudanese and Sudanese, the media reporte. The figure was given by Ethiopia's Administration for Refugees and Returnees Affairs on Saturday in capital Addis Ababa during a presser as the country prepares to commemorate World Refugee day on June 20, Xinhua news agency reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar '17 4 door Sudan 3
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar '17 Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,946 • Total comments across all topics: 281,843,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC