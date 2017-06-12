Ethiopia registers over 54,000 refugees in first 5 months of 2017
Addis Ababa, June 18 Ethiopia has registered an additional 54,107 refugees from January to May 2017, with most being Eritreans, South Sudanese and Sudanese, the media reporte. The figure was given by Ethiopia's Administration for Refugees and Returnees Affairs on Saturday in capital Addis Ababa during a presser as the country prepares to commemorate World Refugee day on June 20, Xinhua news agency reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|African countries on brink of famine as Donald ...
|Mar '17
|4 door Sudan
|3
|Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann...
|Mar '17
|Muslims Dress Funny
|2
|Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Mullet Omar Simps...
|1
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Dr David Leffler
|2
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
|In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC