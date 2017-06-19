Envoy Angelina Jolie urges better treatment of refugees
Actress and U.N. refugee agency special envoy Angelina Jolie says the way people treat refugees, the majority of them women and children, is a measure of humanity. Jolie spoke Tuesday in Kenya to mark World Refugee Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on...
|Jun 18
|Omars Cadre - Canada
|2
|African countries on brink of famine as Donald ...
|Mar '17
|4 door Sudan
|3
|Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann...
|Mar '17
|Muslims Dress Funny
|2
|Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Mullet Omar Simps...
|1
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Dr David Leffler
|2
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC