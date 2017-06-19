Envoy Angelina Jolie urges better tre...

Envoy Angelina Jolie urges better treatment of refugees

Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Actress and U.N. refugee agency special envoy Angelina Jolie says the way people treat refugees, the majority of them women and children, is a measure of humanity. Jolie spoke Tuesday in Kenya to mark World Refugee Day.

Chicago, IL

