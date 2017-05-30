Egypt, Sudan Downplay Strains After H...

Egypt, Sudan Downplay Strains After High Level Visit

Ties between Egypt and Sudan appeared to be on the mend Saturday, following a belated visit to Cairo by Sudanese Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour. Ghandour had been scheduled to meet with top Egyptian officials earlier in the week, but the visit was postponed amid a public spat between the presidents of both countries over the imposition of visas on Egyptian nationals.

Chicago, IL

