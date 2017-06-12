East Africa: World Refugee Council Raises Alarm Over South Sudan Crisis
The World Refugee Council has said nations have not done enough to help Uganda and her neighbors shoulder "the South Sudan humanitarian tragedy.' On June 22-23, Uganda will host the solidarity summit on refugees, jointly organized with the UN Refugee Agency, mainly to raise more cash to manage the crisis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|African countries on brink of famine as Donald ...
|Mar '17
|4 door Sudan
|3
|Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann...
|Mar '17
|Muslims Dress Funny
|2
|Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Mullet Omar Simps...
|1
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Dr David Leffler
|2
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
|In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC