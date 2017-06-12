East Africa: World Refugee Council Ra...

East Africa: World Refugee Council Raises Alarm Over South Sudan Crisis

21 hrs ago

The World Refugee Council has said nations have not done enough to help Uganda and her neighbors shoulder "the South Sudan humanitarian tragedy.' On June 22-23, Uganda will host the solidarity summit on refugees, jointly organized with the UN Refugee Agency, mainly to raise more cash to manage the crisis.

Chicago, IL

