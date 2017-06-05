East Africa: Tanzania's U.S.$14.21 Bi...

East Africa: Tanzania's U.S.$14.21 Billion Budget Tops in the Region

Tanzania tops the three East African Community's member states that tabled their 2017/18 fiscal plans yesterday in revenue collection and expenditure. Finance and Planning Minister Philip Mpango presented the 31.7tri/- budget, beating by far his Rwanda and Ugandan counterparts, Claver Gatete and Matia Kasaija, respectively.

Chicago, IL

