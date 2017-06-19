East Africa: DR Congo, South Sudan Yo...

East Africa: DR Congo, South Sudan Youth Refugees Ask UN to End Conflicts

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

As Uganda hosts the Solidarity Summit on Refugees tomorrow, DR Congo and South Sudan youth refugees have asked the United Nations to focus more on ending conflicts in their countries than raising money for refugees. While speaking at the youth refugee pre-summit workshop organised by Reach A hand Uganda and United Nations Population Fund , the youth refugees challenged UN to move its focus from humanitarian aid to finding solutions to the conflicts that have left thousands killed and displaced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on... Jun 18 Omars Cadre - Canada 2
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar '17 4 door Sudan 3
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar '17 Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,323 • Total comments across all topics: 281,952,693

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC