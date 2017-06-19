East Africa: DR Congo, South Sudan Youth Refugees Ask UN to End Conflicts
As Uganda hosts the Solidarity Summit on Refugees tomorrow, DR Congo and South Sudan youth refugees have asked the United Nations to focus more on ending conflicts in their countries than raising money for refugees. While speaking at the youth refugee pre-summit workshop organised by Reach A hand Uganda and United Nations Population Fund , the youth refugees challenged UN to move its focus from humanitarian aid to finding solutions to the conflicts that have left thousands killed and displaced.
