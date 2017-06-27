Declare St Teresa's birthday 'Compassion Day': Mumbai NGO to UN
Mumbai, June 27 - A Mumbai-based NGO on Tuesday urged the United Nations to declare August 26, the birth anniversary of St Mother Teresa, International Compassion Day. In a statement, Harmony Foundation President Abraham Mathai said compassion is the need of the hour and what better way to have the world observe International Day of Compassion than by celebrating it on the birth anniversary of Mother Teresa, whose life symbolised compassion and hope.
