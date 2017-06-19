Couple honoured for saving Canadian lives during 2013 crisis in South Sudan

When Nicholas and Jennifer Coghlan were honoured with a Meritorious Service Cross Friday at Rideau Hall, it was for a job "performed in an outstandingly professional manner," one that "sets an example for others to follow" and "brings honour to Canada." But for the 300 or so Canadians citizens who escaped the chaos and violence of South Sudan's civil war, what it really means is the Coghlans probably saved their lives.

