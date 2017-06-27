Conflict Emergencies Increase World Hunger

A man carries sacks of food aid delivered by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and world food program in the village of Makunzi Wali, Central African Republic, April 27, 2017. A World Food Program review of the global hunger situation in 2016 finds conflict emergencies in the Middle East, Africa and elsewhere are hampering United Nations efforts to achieve zero hunger by the year 2030.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.