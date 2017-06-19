Conflict, drought push "unprecedented...

Conflict, drought push "unprecedented" 81 million into food aid - study

Reuters

Prolonged conflicts and droughts have left an unprecedented 81 million people needing food aid in 2017, a specialist U.S.-based agency said on Wednesday, revising up its earlier estimates. People in 45 countries are unable to feed themselves, said the Famine Early Warning Systems Network , which issues alarms about food shortages to the U.S. government.

Chicago, IL

